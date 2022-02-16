Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Insider John R. Hutt Sells 1,285 Shares

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total transaction of $415,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE AMP opened at $308.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.77. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.79 and a 1 year high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.77.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

