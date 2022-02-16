American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Raised by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up about 0.8% of Vestcor Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $21,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 72.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,136 shares of company stock worth $2,403,276. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.40.

AMT stock traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.67. The stock had a trading volume of 15,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,136. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $262.08 and a 200 day moving average of $272.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.39 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.