American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $539,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACC stock opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.20. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,446.15%.

In other American Campus Communities news, Director John T. Rippel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Campus Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.86.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

