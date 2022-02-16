American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the January 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of American Bio Medica stock remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,311. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. American Bio Medica has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.27.

Get American Bio Medica alerts:

American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter.

American Bio Medica Corp. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the manufacture and sale of immunoassay tests, primarily for the immediate detection of certain drugs in urine and oral fluids. The firm’s products include Rapid Drug Screen, Rapid ONE, RDS InCup, Rapid TOX, Rapid TOX Cup II, and OralStat.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Bio Medica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Bio Medica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.