AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Gap Down to $44.66

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.66, but opened at $41.01. AMC Networks shares last traded at $36.83, with a volume of 10,943 shares.

AMCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.63.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $803.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.29 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 68.19%. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $1,466,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in AMC Networks by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in AMC Networks by 2,729.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 11,436 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AMC Networks by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,152,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,601,000 after buying an additional 39,723 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AMC Networks by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,845,000 after buying an additional 42,475 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX)

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

