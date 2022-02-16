Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Voleon Capital Management LP

Voleon Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 53.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 24.5% of Voleon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Voleon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 381,653 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,253,746,000 after acquiring an additional 15,896 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3,846.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 865 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,870 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,130.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,350. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,707.04 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,217.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,337.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $14.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,191.56.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

