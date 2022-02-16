Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Given a €214.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) received a €214.00 ($243.18) target price from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.27% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of ETR:AAD traded up €3.00 ($3.41) on Wednesday, hitting €172.20 ($195.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,949. Amadeus FiRe has a 12 month low of €111.00 ($126.14) and a 12 month high of €206.50 ($234.66). The company has a market capitalization of $984.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €170.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is €176.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Get Amadeus FiRe alerts:

About Amadeus FiRe

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and education and training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus FiRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus FiRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.