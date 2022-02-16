Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.550-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.03 billion-$2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.Altra Industrial Motion also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.55-3.70 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.01.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $49.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.56. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $44.87 and a 52-week high of $68.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at $712,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 23,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 10,003 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

