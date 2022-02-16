Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) Shares Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) by 692.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,409 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortress Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 359.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altimar Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

ATAQ stock opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. Altimar Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $9.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, and reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Altimar Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimar Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.