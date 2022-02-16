Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -($0.61-0.58) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company issued revenue guidance of $144-147 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.76 million.Alteryx also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.680-$-0.580 EPS.

AYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.14.

AYX stock traded up $5.34 on Wednesday, hitting $57.53. 96,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 0.68. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $49.67 and a 12-month high of $119.76.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.58. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $164,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,422,000 after purchasing an additional 16,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alteryx by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after buying an additional 10,059 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

