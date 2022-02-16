Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Piper Sandler

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 66.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.64.

Get Alteryx alerts:

NYSE:AYX opened at $52.19 on Wednesday. Alteryx has a one year low of $49.67 and a one year high of $119.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 0.68.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.58. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alteryx will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $164,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter worth $1,828,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Alteryx during the third quarter valued at $17,841,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Alteryx by 46.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Alteryx by 5.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Alteryx during the second quarter valued at $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.