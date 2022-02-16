Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Issues Earnings Results

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

NYSE:AYX traded up $5.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.53. 96,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Alteryx has a one year low of $49.67 and a one year high of $119.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.08.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $164,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Alteryx by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alteryx by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

AYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Alteryx from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alteryx from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Alteryx from $97.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.14.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

