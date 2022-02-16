Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Issues Earnings Results

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.
NYSE:AYX traded up $5.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.53. 96,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Alteryx has a one year low of $49.67 and a one year high of $119.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.08.
In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $164,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
AYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Alteryx from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alteryx from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Alteryx from $97.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.14.
About Alteryx
Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alteryx (AYX)
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.