Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Short Interest Down 44.7% in January

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 619,200 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the January 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Alterity Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alterity Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alterity Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alterity Therapeutics by 5.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,213 shares during the last quarter. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ATHE traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.91. 94,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,603,435. Alterity Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11.

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of therapeutic drugs designed to treat the underlying causes of degeneration of the brain as the aging process progresses. The firm focuses on Parkinson’s movement disorders, Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders.

