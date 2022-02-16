Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the company will earn $1.57 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.51. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

NYSE PINE opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $218.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.18, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.93.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 635.29%.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 4,916 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $86,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,088 shares of company stock valued at $125,025. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $1,840,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $3,179,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $552,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 79,800 shares during the period. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

