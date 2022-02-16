Alpha Token Achieves Market Cap of $750,024.45 (A)

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded 307.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Alpha Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0216 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Alpha Token has a market capitalization of $750,024.45 and approximately $1.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alpha Token has traded 65.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00044248 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,082.66 or 0.07045096 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,630.40 or 0.99712789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00049550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00051955 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Alpha Token Coin Profile

Alpha Token’s total supply is 278,273,649 coins and its circulating supply is 34,731,759 coins. Alpha Token’s official message board is t.me/alpha_token . Alpha Token’s official Twitter account is @Alpha_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

