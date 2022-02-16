ALLY (ALY) Price Down 0.7% This Week

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last week, ALLY has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One ALLY coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. ALLY has a market capitalization of $5.27 million and approximately $9,105.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00038533 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.58 or 0.00105905 BTC.

About ALLY

ALLY (ALY) is a coin. Its launch date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official website is getally.io . ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALLY using one of the exchanges listed above.

