Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Short Interest Down 42.0% in January

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the January 15th total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 416,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Allianz from €250.00 ($284.09) to €260.00 ($295.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allianz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of ALIZY traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $25.66. 140,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.16. Allianz has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $26.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.54.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.