Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Short Interest Down 42.0% in January

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the January 15th total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 416,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Allianz from €250.00 ($284.09) to €260.00 ($295.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allianz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.
Shares of ALIZY traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $25.66. 140,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.16. Allianz has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $26.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.54.
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allianz (ALIZY)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.