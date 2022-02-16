Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in SOC Telemed were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TLMD. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in SOC Telemed in the second quarter worth about $138,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SOC Telemed by 108.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,298 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLMD opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SOC Telemed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The company has a market cap of $294.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TLMD. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SOC Telemed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark downgraded shares of SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SOC Telemed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SOC Telemed from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SOC Telemed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

