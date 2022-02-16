Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,802,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618,266 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.00% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $121,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6,724.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,221,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 10,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $342,260.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $76,586.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,163 shares of company stock worth $6,817,642. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALGM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $29.03 on Wednesday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average of $31.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.75 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

