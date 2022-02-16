Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.33.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.
NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $29.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.65. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.33.
In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $75,315.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,163 shares of company stock valued at $6,817,642. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,397,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,278,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,267,000 after buying an additional 952,511 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 2,231.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 40,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,799,000 after purchasing an additional 514,235 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
