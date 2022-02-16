Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $29.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.65. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.33.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.75 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $75,315.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,163 shares of company stock valued at $6,817,642. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,397,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,278,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,267,000 after buying an additional 952,511 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 2,231.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 40,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,799,000 after purchasing an additional 514,235 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

