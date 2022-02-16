Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.18)-$0.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Alkermes also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.180-$0.000 EPS.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALKS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkermes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.
Alkermes stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,242. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.95. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.32.
About Alkermes
Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.
