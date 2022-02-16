Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%. Alkaline Water updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

WTER opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48. Alkaline Water has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.35.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTER. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkaline Water by 205.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 591,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 397,645 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alkaline Water by 352.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 198,790 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkaline Water by 552.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 140,966 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkaline Water by 215.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 92,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkaline Water during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WTER shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkaline Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Alkaline Water in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company.

About Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

