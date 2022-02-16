Algoma Steel Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASTL) Announces — Dividend of $0.04

Algoma Steel Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASTL) announced a — dividend on Monday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASTL opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.60. Algoma Steel Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Algoma Steel Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
About Algoma Steel Group
Legato Merger Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Algoma Steel Inc
