Algoma Steel Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASTL) Announces — Dividend of $0.04

Algoma Steel Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASTL) announced a — dividend on Monday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTL opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.60. Algoma Steel Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Algoma Steel Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

About Algoma Steel Group

Legato Merger Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Algoma Steel Inc

