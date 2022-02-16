Alexis Pinto Sells 691 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) insider Alexis Pinto sold 691 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $34,708.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ZNTL stock opened at $52.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.11. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.48 and a 52 week high of $87.19. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.76.

ZNTL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

