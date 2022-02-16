Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 127,440 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,440 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in News were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of News by 642.8% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,952,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,763 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of News by 109.3% during the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,758,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,017 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of News by 21.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,124,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,301 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in News by 66.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,164,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,557,000 after buying an additional 1,257,972 shares during the period. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in News during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,121,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWSA. TheStreet raised shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

NWSA stock opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. News Co. has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

