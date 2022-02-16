Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New $2.47 Million Investment in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in State Street by 284.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747,808 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in State Street by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,279,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,557 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,750,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in State Street by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,140,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $350,776,000 after acquiring an additional 994,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

STT opened at $100.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.42. The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $71.37 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $413,342.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.58.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

