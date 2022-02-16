Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 53,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. 36.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BB stock opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. BlackBerry Limited has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.30.

BB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.43.

In other news, EVP Billy Ho sold 4,499 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $39,501.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 6,625 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $57,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,111 shares of company stock worth $167,397 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

