AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Trading Down 5.4%

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) dropped 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 87,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 445% from the average daily volume of 16,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AKITA Drilling from C$1.50 to C$1.15 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get AKITA Drilling alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81.

Akita Drilling Ltd. engages in the drilling solutions in the field of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following divisions: Canadian and US. The Canadian division conducts operations in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and from time to time, in the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories, primarily with its wholly owned rigs and through its active joint ventures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.