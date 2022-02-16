AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $314.80

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 314.80 ($4.26) and last traded at GBX 320.80 ($4.34), with a volume of 878066 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 327.20 ($4.43).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AJB shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($5.01) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on AJ Bell from GBX 420 ($5.68) to GBX 400 ($5.41) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.40) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AJ Bell from GBX 445 ($6.02) to GBX 435 ($5.89) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 413 ($5.59).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 356.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $2.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio is 0.67%.

In other news, insider Andrew James Bell acquired 263,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 378 ($5.12) per share, for a total transaction of £994,332.78 ($1,345,511.20). Also, insider Roger Stott sold 10,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($5.14), for a total transaction of £39,592.20 ($53,575.37). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 263,178 shares of company stock valued at $99,478,440.

About AJ Bell (LON:AJB)

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

