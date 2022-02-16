Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Short Interest Up 66.7% in January

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aisin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of ASEKY stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.09. 822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548. Aisin has a 12 month low of $34.27 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.00.

Aisin Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts. It operates through the following segments: Aisin Seiki Group, Aisin Takaoka Group, Aisin AW Group, Advics Group, and Others. The Aisin Seiki Group segment provides general automotive parts and services, life and amenity-related equipment, public works, and petroleum sales.

