Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €142.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($161.36) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($153.41) price target on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($157.95) price target on Airbus in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €179.00 ($203.41) price target on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbus presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €139.23 ($158.22).

AIR stock opened at €118.40 ($134.55) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €112.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €112.83. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($77.59) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($113.60).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

