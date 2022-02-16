Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($10.88) EPS.

ABNB stock traded up $9.45 on Wednesday, reaching $189.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,688,835. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $218.78. The company has a market capitalization of $120.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.82 and a beta of -0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Airbnb from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.21.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $3,313,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total value of $6,454,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 941,873 shares of company stock valued at $167,070,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Airbnb by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 61,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Airbnb by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 9,336 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Airbnb by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 31.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

