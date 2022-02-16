Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $179.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ABNB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.39.

Airbnb stock opened at $180.07 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $218.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of -0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.74.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($10.88) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 172,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.09, for a total value of $33,899,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $3,313,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 941,873 shares of company stock worth $167,070,500. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 74,312 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 818,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,339,000 after purchasing an additional 53,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,833,000. Institutional investors own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

