Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Air T from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Get Air T alerts:

AIRT opened at $24.50 on Monday. Air T has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $43.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.61 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 5.36.

In other news, CEO Nicholas John Swenson bought 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $25,217.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,065 shares of company stock worth $103,107. 62.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Air T by 1,771.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air T during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air T by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.