Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target Cut to C$29.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of ACDVF stock opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.39. Air Canada has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $24.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.05.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

