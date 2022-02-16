Agree Realty Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.227 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Agree Realty has increased its dividend by 20.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Agree Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 133.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.5%.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $62.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.54. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $75.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADC shares. Bank of America began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Agree Realty by 77.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,322,000 after acquiring an additional 379,544 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $6,118,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 407.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 58,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 46,927 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 439.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 36,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $1,452,000.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

