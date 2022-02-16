AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $42.40

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 42.40 ($0.57) and traded as low as GBX 32.15 ($0.44). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 33.55 ($0.45), with a volume of 3,937,591 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of £256.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.67. The company has a current ratio of 32.85, a quick ratio of 32.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 42.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 50.83.
In other news, insider Gary Bullard purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £14,500 ($19,621.11).
AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell systems for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anion exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.
