Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 2,092 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 57.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 16.1% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.13.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $37.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.41. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $118.14. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,191,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 15,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $958,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,702 shares of company stock worth $7,325,237. 18.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

