Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,448 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) by 952.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LABU. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

Shares of LABU stock opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $157.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average of $46.05.

