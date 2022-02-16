Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $90,000 Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Progress Software in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 620.9% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $45.30 on Wednesday. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $41.06 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 39.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

