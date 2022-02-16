Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 917.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in MediaAlpha by 99,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MAX opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $70.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55.
MediaAlpha Company Profile
MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.
