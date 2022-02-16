Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 815 Shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 163,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 57,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,667,000.

Shares of FLKR stock opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average is $28.44. Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $24.46 and a 52-week high of $33.83.

