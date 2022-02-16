Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Bank of America

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) had its target price lowered by analysts at Bank of America from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 118.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.66. 13,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,809. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.43. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $65.72.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 129.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $460,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,638 shares of company stock valued at $769,548 in the last three months. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,966,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,107,000 after buying an additional 1,342,666 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,177,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,859,000 after buying an additional 155,670 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,697,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,882,000 after buying an additional 841,447 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,590,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,012,000 after purchasing an additional 270,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,195,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,445 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

