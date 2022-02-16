ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

ACCO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.42. 598,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,851. The company has a market cap of $806.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.81. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $9.77.

In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $315,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth $103,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 28.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 20,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

