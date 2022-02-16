Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 3.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Acadia Realty Trust updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.150-$1.310 EPS.

Shares of AKR traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $20.47. 16,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,610. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 180.74, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.29. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $23.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

In related news, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $73,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 387.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 570,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,447,000 after buying an additional 453,318 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 140.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,033,000 after buying an additional 319,974 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 75.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 41,211 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 270.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 31,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 296.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 29,101 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

