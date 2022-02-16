Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Holdings Decreased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,294 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 53.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 26,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,754,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,043,000 after acquiring an additional 283,663 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,614,000 after buying an additional 48,670 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,338,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,396,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 17,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.29. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $73,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AKR. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

