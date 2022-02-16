Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Trading Down 5.8%

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) traded down 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.26 and last traded at $34.39. 155,670 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,300,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.74.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian T. Marley acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 99.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 109.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 79.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,245,000 after purchasing an additional 421,363 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 68.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 39,771 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

