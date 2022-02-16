Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust plc Plans Dividend of GBX 5.40 (LON:ASEI)

Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust plc (LON:ASEI) declared a dividend on Friday, February 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:ASEI opened at GBX 378 ($5.12) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 363.54. Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 318 ($4.30) and a one year high of GBX 385 ($5.21). The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £181.56 million and a PE ratio of 3.36.

In related news, insider Mark White bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 359 ($4.86) per share, for a total transaction of £89,750 ($121,447.90).

Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

