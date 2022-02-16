A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Acquired by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 20.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth about $165,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth about $214,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AOS stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.16. 1,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,913. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.17. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $57.81 and a 1 year high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AOS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 48,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $4,055,678.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $350,567.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,166 shares of company stock valued at $4,754,776. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

