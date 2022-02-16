93,151 Shares in TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC) Acquired by Beryl Capital Management LLC

Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 93,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TradeUP Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TradeUP Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in TradeUP Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in TradeUP Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Get TradeUP Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TUGC opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. TradeUP Global Co. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79.

TradeUP Global Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC).

Receive News & Ratings for TradeUP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TradeUP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.